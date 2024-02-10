|
10.02.2024 00:00:00
Why Disney Stock Soared More Than 11% This Week
Shares of Walt Disney (NYSE: DIS) surged this week, jumping as much as 13.4%, according to data supplied by S&P Global Market Intelligence. By the time the market closed on Friday, the stock was still up 11.6%.The catalyst that sent the media company higher was Disney's quarterly-financial results and a number of ancillary announcements that put the magic back in the stock.For its fiscal 2024 first quarter (ended Dec. 30), the company reported revenue of $23.5 billion, which was flat year over year. While that might not seem like reason to celebrate, the company's cost cutting measures boosted profitability, as adjusted earnings per share (EPS) jumped 23% to $1.22. Disney said it is on track to "meet or exceed" its cost cutting goal of $7.5 billion by the end of fiscal 2024.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu Walt Disneymehr Nachrichten
|
09.02.24
|NYSE-Handel Dow Jones in der Verlustzone (finanzen.at)
|
09.02.24
|Minuszeichen in New York: So entwickelt sich der Dow Jones am Mittag (finanzen.at)
|
09.02.24
|Börse New York: Dow Jones liegt zum Start des Freitagshandels im Minus (finanzen.at)
|
08.02.24
|Freundlicher Handel in New York: Dow Jones schließt mit Gewinnen (finanzen.at)
|
08.02.24
|Gewinne in New York: S&P 500 zum Ende des Donnerstagshandels auf grünem Terrain (finanzen.at)
|
08.02.24
|Walt Disney-Aktie weit im Plus: Walt Disney verzeichnet mehr Gewinn (finanzen.at)
|
08.02.24
|Starker Wochentag in New York: Dow Jones steigt (finanzen.at)
|
08.02.24
|S&P 500 aktuell: S&P 500 bewegt sich am Nachmittag im Plus (finanzen.at)