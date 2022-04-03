|
03.04.2022 15:39:00
Why Dividend Stocks With Low Payout Ratios Can Be Better Than Those With High Yields
Dividend-paying stocks in the S&P 500 have historically outperformed their non-dividend-paying index peers. Dividend-growing companies in the index have performed even better. So should we buy the highest-yielding dividend-growth stocks in the S&P 500 and call it a day?Maybe, but there is one last (and less popular) metric that has historically led to outperformance -- the payout ratio. Specifically, dividend-growing stocks that maintain a payout ratio below 50% help create the exact type of stocked pond people like to fish in, offering investors a healthy balance between returning cash to shareholders and funding company growth.Continue reading
Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"
