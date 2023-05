Why DLocal Stock Edged Past the Market Today

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

Some encouraging growth numbers and a fatter bottom-line figure in its latest completed quarter pushed DLocal 's (NASDAQ: DLO) share price up on Thursday. The South American fintech's stock closed 1.4% higher on the day, narrowly beating the S&P 500 index's 0.9% gain, following the release of those results.For its first quarter, DLocal notched a new all-time quarterly record for total payment volume. This hit $3.6 billion, which was a robust 70% higher on a year-over-year basis. This filtered down into revenue that was just over $137 million, representing a 57% improvement. Generally accepted accounting principles (GAAP) net income also headed north, rising at a 35% rate to nearly $35.5 million ($0.11 per share).While those growth numbers were chunky, they weren't too far away from analyst projections. On average, prognosticators following DLocal stock were estimating the company would book slightly over $134 million in revenue and net a profit of $0.11 per share. Continue reading