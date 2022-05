Why dLocal Stock Exploded Higher on Wednesday

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

Shares of dLocal Limited (NASDAQ: DLO) charged sharply higher Wednesday, gaining as much as 33.2%. As of 1:26 p.m. ET, the stock was still up 24.3%.The catalyst that sent the Uruguayan fintech higher was its quarterly financial report, which illustrated robust growth that outpaced expectations.In the first quarter, dLocal generated revenue of $87.5 million, up an eye-catching 117% year over year. The company's net income improved by 56% to $26.3 million, resulting in earnings per share of $0.08. To put those numbers in context, analysts' consensus estimates were calling for revenue of $82.8 million and earnings per share of $0.07. Continue reading