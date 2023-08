Why DLocal Stock Surged Higher on Wednesday

Shares of DLocal (NASDAQ: DLO) were up 42% at 9:56 a.m. ET on Wednesday after the company delivered a better-than-expected second-quarter earnings report.The payment processor reported higher revenue and earnings per share than analysts expected, sending this beaten-down growth stock soaring off recent lows.A high valuation weighed on the stock last year, as revenue growth decelerated from triple-digit annual rates to 72% in 2022. Lower growth expectations set the stage for a rebound, as DLocal's revenue increased 59% year over year in the second quarter, while over the previous quarter, revenue grew 17%. Continue reading Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool Zum vollständigen Artikel