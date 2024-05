Why DLocal Stock Was Crushed Today

Shares of financial technology (fintech) company DLocal (NASDAQ: DLO) were crushed on Wednesday after the company released financial results for the first quarter of 2024. As of 12:15 p.m. ET, DLocal stock was down 24%.DLocal primarily makes it easier for companies to do business without worrying about foreign currency exchange. From a volume perspective, business is booming. In Q1, the company's total payment volume was up a whopping 49% year over year to $5.3 billion -- not bad. Unfortunately, as I'll explain, this didn't benefit the business much.As a smaller company, DLocal has customer concentration risk. In 2023, 60% of the company's revenue came from its top 10 customers, and one customer accounted for more than 10% of revenue. One of its big customers renegotiated its contract with DLocal during Q1, reducing its take rate.Continue reading Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool Zum vollständigen Artikel