Why do businesses suck at using data?

Many enterprises hope cloud computing will allow them to leverage their own data as a true force multiplier that will transform them into innovators and leaders in the marketplace. Or, at the very least, they hope they can finally optimize their data.Snowflake just released a study that identified a few key issues that most enterprises still seem to have with their data, cloud-enabled or not. According to their findings, only 38% of businesses can extract value from their data and use it to inform their decisions. Worse, only 6% of global businesses use, access, and share data in a way that grants them all the business benefits provided by a sound data strategy.To read this article in full, please click here