Why DocGo Stock Plummeted by 7% on Monday

A CEO resignation was attracting the wrong kind of attention to mobile healthcare specialist DocGo (NASDAQ: DCGO) as the trading week kicked off. The company's share price took a 7% hit on Monday following the news, although DocGo was quick to name a replacement. On Friday, DocGo 's former leader, Anthony Capone, resigned from his position. This followed a series of reports in a local newspaper, The Albany Times Union, calling into question his statements about a recent federal government contract. His biography on the company's website also came under scrutiny, particularly its assertion about his master's degree in artificial intelligence (AI). Capone subsequently admitted he did not hold such a degree.