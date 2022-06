Why DocuSign Stock Climbed Today

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

Shares of DocuSign (NASDAQ: DOCU) rose on Wednesday after the e-signature leader strengthened its partnership with Microsoft (NASDAQ: MSFT). By the close of trading, DocuSign 's stock was up 2.7% after rising as much as 4.9% earlier in the day.The two companies will work together to bring digital-agreement technology solutions to more businesses. To do so, DocuSign will further integrate its e-signature solutions into Microsoft's popular productivity software. This includes real-time agreement notifications and live signings in Microsoft Teams. Microsoft 365 customers will also be able to prepare and sign documents directly within Word.Additionally, DocuSign will remain the preferred provider of digital agreement services on Microsoft's online app marketplace. The two companies will also deploy more of their tools within their own operations. Microsoft, for example, will use DocuSign's eSignature solutions. DocuSign, meanwhile, will increase its usage of Microsoft's Azure cloud computing platform.