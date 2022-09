Why DocuSign Stock Continued to Rally on Monday Morning

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

Shares of DocuSign (NASDAQ: DOCU) were climbing again on Monday morning, adding as much as 5.2%. As of 3:24 p.m. ET, the stock was up 2%.After DocuSign delivered better-than-expected earnings results late last week, analysts are updating their models and are moderately more bullish on the e-signature and technology company.No fewer than three of Wall Street's finest put pencil to paper and increased their expectations on DocuSign.Continue reading