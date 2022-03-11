|
11.03.2022 21:59:21
Why DocuSign Stock Crashed Today
Shares of DocuSign (NASDAQ: DOCU) plunged on Friday after the e-signature leader warned of slowing growth in the coming year. As of 3 p.m. ET, DocuSign's stock price was down more than 20%. DocuSign's revenue rose 35% year over year to $580.8 million in its fiscal 2022 fourth quarter, which ended on Jan. 31. The company's billings -- a closely followed metric that combines sales to new customers, subscription renewals, and additional sales to existing clients -- climbed 25%.The gains reflect increased spending by businesses on digitalization initiatives during the pandemic, fueled by the growth of remote work and more distributed workforces.Continue reading
Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"
Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!