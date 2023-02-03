|
03.02.2023 23:17:00
Why DocuSign Stock Crushed the Market This Week
After trading it down for much of 2022, investors are again signing in to DocuSign (NASDAQ: DOCU) stock. This week was a particularly good one for the online document-verification specialist, as its shares zoomed 10% higher, according to data compiled by S&P Global Market Intelligence, trouncing the less than 2% gain of the S&P 500 index. The opening weeks of 2023 have been characterized by investors rediscovering their affection for tech stocks beaten down in the gloom of 2022. DocuSign, which was recently trading 80% below its all-time high, is a prime candidate for rediscovery.What helped this week was a strong indication that the company's business is on the move. It announced on Monday that it has created a marketing and growth unit to be headed by tech industry veteran Robert Chatwani. Most recently, Chatwani was chief marketing officer at software-as-a-service (SaaS) company Atlassian. Prior to that, he served in the same capacity at eBay, among other positions. Continue reading
Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"
Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu DocuSign Inc Registered Shsmehr Nachrichten
|
03.02.23
|Why DocuSign Stock Crushed the Market This Week (MotleyFool)
|
26.01.23
|Is DocuSign Stock a Buy Now? (MotleyFool)
|
23.01.23
|Is DocuSign Stock a Buy? (MotleyFool)
|
19.01.23
|DocuSign Stock: Bear vs. Bull (MotleyFool)
|
19.01.23
|DocuSign Stock: Bull vs. Bear (MotleyFool)