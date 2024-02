Why DocuSign Stock Dropped Today

Shares of DocuSign (NASDAQ: DOCU) fell 8.5% on Monday after Reuters reported talks had stalled with two private equity firms as they weighed whether to acquire the online signature services company.Shares of DocuSign have rallied in recent weeks amid rumors that the e-signature leader was exploring a potential sale. Private equity firms Bain Capital and Hellman & Friedman emerged as potential suitors in the process. But according to three people "familiar with the matter" this week, Reuters says the firms' interest in striking a deal has waned after weeks of talks "over disagreements on how much they should pay" for the company.DocuSign boasts a market capitalization of just under $11 billion as of Monday's close, which would potentially make its acquisition one of the largest leveraged buyouts in recent years. DocuSign previously thrived during the pandemic as at-home work accelerated the transition to e-signature platforms. However, shares have pulled back sharply since late 2021 as growth decelerated. Even after rallying nearly 40% from their 2023 lows, shares of DocuSign are down around 15% over the past year.Continue reading Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool Zum vollständigen Artikel