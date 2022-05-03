|
03.05.2022 18:19:00
Why DocuSign Stock Keeps Going Down
Shares of DocuSign (NASDAQ: DOCU), the e-signature company that roughly tripled in value over the course of the pandemic -- only to fall 58% over the past 12 months -- tumbled once again in early Tuesday trading. As of 10:45 a.m. ET, DocuSign stock is down 3%. And you can thank Wedbush Securities for that.As TheFly.com reports this morning, investment-bank Wedbush downgraded shares of DocuSign from neutral to underperform today and cut its price target on the e-signatures stock by 25%, to $60 a share.Image source: Getty Images.Continue reading
Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"
Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu DocuSign Inc Registered Shsmehr Nachrichten
|
03.05.22
|Why DocuSign Stock Keeps Going Down (MotleyFool)
|
03.05.22
|DocuSign downgraded to underperform from neutral at Wedbush (MarketWatch)
|
19.04.22
|Why DocuSign, Datadog, and HubSpot Were Soaring Today (MotleyFool)
|
10.04.22
|Hot Stock der Wall Street: DocuSign (Börse Online)
|
04.04.22
|Better Buy: UiPath vs. DocuSign (MotleyFool)
|
31.03.22
|DocuSign Stock: Bull vs. Bear (MotleyFool)
|
31.03.22