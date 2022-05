Why DocuSign Stock Keeps Going Down

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

Shares of DocuSign (NASDAQ: DOCU), the e-signature company that roughly tripled in value over the course of the pandemic -- only to fall 58% over the past 12 months -- tumbled once again in early Tuesday trading. As of 10:45 a.m. ET, DocuSign stock is down 3%. And you can thank Wedbush Securities for that.As TheFly.com reports this morning, investment-bank Wedbush downgraded shares of DocuSign from neutral to underperform today and cut its price target on the e-signatures stock by 25%, to $60 a share.Image source: Getty Images.