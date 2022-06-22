|
22.06.2022 21:44:00
Why DocuSign Stock Popped (Again) on Wednesday
Shares of DocuSign (NASDAQ: DOCU) were climbing again on Wednesday, adding as much as 6.4%. As of 2:59 p.m. ET, the stock was up 5.5%.In the wake of an announcement yesterday that CEO Dan Springer would relinquish his role, a Wall Street analyst concluded that DocuSign remains in a strong position despite the leadership shuffle. Springer "agreed to step aside" as CEO yesterday, with the role of interim CEO filled by Board Chair Mary Agnes Wilderotter "effective immediately." The company also announced that it had retained a "leading national executive search firm to assist with succession planning and the CEO search."Continue reading
