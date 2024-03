Why DocuSign Stock Popped by Almost 5% Today

Next-generation document verification specialist DocuSign (NASDAQ: DOCU) recorded convincing beats on both the top and bottom lines for its latest reported quarter. Investors rewarded this feat by pushing the company's share price up by nearly 5% in Friday trading, a rate that vastly overshadowed the S&P 500 index's 0.7% decline.For its fourth quarter of fiscal 2024, DocuSign earned just over $712 million in revenue, representing 8% growth over the same period the previous fiscal year. Pundits tracking the stock were collectively modeling only $698 million and change for the key line item. That was on the back of total billings that rose at a 13% year-over-year pace to land at slightly over $833 million.Continue reading Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool Zum vollständigen Artikel