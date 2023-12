Why DocuSign Stock Soared Today

Shares of DocuSign (NASDAQ: DOCU) are up 13.7% as of 2:45 p.m. ET Friday afternoon after The Wall Street Journal reported the e-signature leader is exploring a potential sale.According to sources familiar with the situation, DocuSign is working with advisors to gauge interest in a potential sale of the company. The conversations remain in the early stages, and there are no guarantees a deal will be reached.Any number of acquirers could be interested, though -- whether from the private equity space or publicly traded competitors like Adobe, which offers its own Acrobat Sign solution. Any deal would be substantial, given DocuSign 's market cap at just over $13 billion as of this writing, potentially making it one of the largest leveraged buyouts in recent years.Continue reading Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool Zum vollständigen Artikel