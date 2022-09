Why DocuSign Stock Was Soaring Earlier Today

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

Shares of DocuSign (NASDAQ: DOCU) were up 8.6% as of 12:40 p.m. ET on Friday. The company reported a revenue increase of 22% year over year, with adjusted earnings per share showing a notable improvement over the previous quarter. Worries over lower demand for the company's e-signature product sent the stock plummeting this year, but low expectations usually set the stage for a rebound, which is what happened following the earnings report.The 22% increase in revenue was slightly down from the 25% increase in the first quarter. As CEO Maggie Wilderotter noted, it was a "strong finish" to the first half of fiscal 2023. Continue reading