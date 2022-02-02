|
02.02.2022 13:15:00
Why Does Meta Platforms Need a Supercomputer?
Meta Platforms (NASDAQ: FB) recently announced that it has teamed up with NVIDIA (NASDAQ: NVDA) to create one of the world's fastest computers. But the move is more than just an attempt to capture first place in a hardware competition with rivals.In this video from "The Virtual Opportunities Show", recorded on Jan. 25, Fool contributor Jose Najarro explains some real-world applications of supercomputing power on Meta's business, including advertising, language translation, and the user experience.Continue reading
Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"
Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!