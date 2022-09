Why Doesn't Amazon Pay a Dividend?

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

For years, investors may have shied away from buying Amazon (NASDAQ: AMZN) stock due to its really high share price. But earlier this year, Amazon made the decision to split its stock, making shares more affordable for investors.If you're looking to add a tech stock to your portfolio as a means of diversification or eager to own Amazon, then you may consider taking that leap, now that the per-share price is lower. But one thing you won't get when you invest in Amazon is a stream of dividend payments.While many companies that issue stocks pay dividends on a regular basis (with some even steadily increasing their dividends through the years), Amazon doesn't pay dividends to shareholders. But that's not necessarily a bad thing.