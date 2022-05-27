|
27.05.2022 13:31:00
Why Doesn't Nvidia Want to Talk About Cryptocurrency Miners?
Nvidia (NASDAQ: NVDA) reported first-quarter results on Wednesday. The designer of graphics processors (GPUs) and other semiconductors for high-performance number crunching rose above the Street's targets across the board but also issued modest guidance for the second quarter.Nvidia's management spent plenty of column inches and earnings call airtime on topics such as Chinese coronavirus lockdowns, the lack of sales to Russia, and the rising revenue from data center products. However, they barely mentioned an issue that strikes me as a massive threat to the gaming-division's results. Cryptocurrency mining was swept under the proverbial rug, continuing a long-running policy that could be dangerous for Nvidia's investors.Nvidia shareholders may be in for a painful surprise in 2022. Image source: Getty Images.Continue reading
Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"
Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!