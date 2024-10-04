|
04.10.2024 18:14:20
Why Dogecoin, Shiba Inu, and Avalanche Are Rising Today
Several cryptocurrencies bounced higher this morning as new economic data came out and as the trajectory of oil prices continued to come into focus because of mounting tensions in the Middle East.The price of the meme tokens Dogecoin (CRYPTO: DOGE) and Shiba Inu (CRYPTO: SHIB) traded nearly 3% and 9% higher, respectively. The price of Avalanche (CRYPTO: AVAX) was up about 4%.Deciphering the moves of cryptocurrencies can be hard. But we know that cryptocurrencies are heavily influenced by the strength of the U.S. dollar, which is influenced by factors including interest rates and oil prices. Both of these have been on the radar this week.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
