Why Dogecoin, Shiba Inu, BNB, and Chainlink All Popped on Friday

The cryptocurrency market sprung to life suddenly late on Thursday night and hasn't lost much momentum in Friday's trading. Values are up double digits almost across the board with some cryptocurrencies that dropped big this week recovering a large chunk of their losses. As of 2 p.m. ET, in the past 24 hours, Dogecoin (CRYPTO: DOGE) was up as much as 14.2%, Shiba Inu (CRYPTO: SHIB) jumped 28.3%, BNB (CRYPTO: BNB) increased 15.5%, and Chainlink (CRYPTO: LINK) gained 16%.