26.03.2022 23:06:23
Why Dogecoin Was Rising on Saturday
One of the most prominent -- if not the most prominent -- Dogecoin (CRYPTO: DOGE) bulls in the world was helping the cryptocurrency move higher on Saturday. Earlier in the day, Tesla CEO Elon Musk reacted positively to a tongue-in-cheek suggestion about the meme that inspired the token.When Elon makes a remark even remotely related to Dogecoin, the crypto world tends to listen. The coin was up by over 3% in late afternoon trading.Image source: Getty Images.Continue reading
Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"
