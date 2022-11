Why Dollar Tree Is Tumbling Today

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

Shares of Dollar Tree (NASDAQ: DLTR) are tumbling 10.3% in morning trading Tuesday after the deep discount retailer reported third-quarter earnings.Although Dollar Tree beat Wall Street expectations on the top and bottom lines, its profit guidance for the full year was below forecasts, as margins are under pressure because of persistently high inflation.Image source: Getty Images.Continue reading