Why Dollar Tree Soared 29% This Week

Shares of Dollar Tree (NASDAQ: DLTR) soared 29% this week compared to where they closed on Friday, May 20 after the company reported first-quarter earnings that beat Wall Street expectations on the top and bottom lines.Revenue of $6.9 billion was 6% above last year's $6.5 billion performance and ahead of analyst forecasts for $6.8 billion. The deep-discount chain generated adjusted earnings of $2.37 per share, handily topping consensus expectations for $2 per share as well as outstripping the year-ago result of $1.61 per share.