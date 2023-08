Why Dollar Tree Stock Was Down Today

Shares of Dollar Tree (NASDAQ: DLTR) were down by 10% as of 12:12 p.m. ET on Thursday despite the discount retailer reporting fiscal second-quarter earnings that beat Wall Street's consensus estimate.For the period, which ended July 29, same-store sales were up by 6.9% overall, with comps at its Dollar Tree chain up by 7.8% and the Family Dollar chain up by 5.8%. Earnings per share came in at $0.91 -- better than the consensus estimate, which had called for $0.87. But the company guided for lower earnings than the Street's estimates, which contributed to the stock's decline on Thursday.Continue reading Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool Zum vollständigen Artikel