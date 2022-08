Why DoubleVerify Stock Jumped Today

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

Shares of advertising-technology (adtech) company DoubleVerify Holdings (NYSE: DV) jumped on Thursday after the company's results for the second quarter of 2022 beat expectations and management raised full-year guidance. As of 11:40 a.m. ET today, DoubleVerify stock was up 5%, but it had been up nearly 16% earlier in the session.Many adtech stocks were challenged in the second quarter. But DoubleVerify proved resilient. Its technology helps brands be sure ads are being seen by consumers and are being shown in appropriate contexts. The company's revenue was up 43% year over year to nearly $110 million, a record for the second quarter and ahead of management's high-end guidance of $103 million.Perhaps most encouraging in DoubleVerify's second-quarter report was the strength of its Custom Contextual product. According to management, revenue for this product was up 200% year over year and was one of the main drivers for its Activation revenue's 60% increase from last year.