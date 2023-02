Why Doximity Stock Fell Sick on Friday

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

Shares of Doximity (NYSE: DOCS) slumped Friday, tumbling as much 13.5%. As of 2:06 p.m. ET, the stock was still down 10%.The cloud-based networking platform for doctors and other healthcare professionals delivered financial results that beat expectations. At the same time management provided guidance that left investors wanting more. Looking a little deeper, however, reveals a good reason for the change in guidance. For its fiscal 2023 third quarter (ended Dec. 31), Doximity generated revenue of $115.3 million, up 18% year over year, resulting in adjusted earnings per share (EPS) of $0.22, down 24%. Continue reading