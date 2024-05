Why Doximity Stock Is Skyrocketing Today

Shares of Doximity (NYSE: DOCS) were skyrocketing 15.9% higher as of 10:54 a.m. ET on Friday. The big gain came after the healthcare technology company announced its fiscal 2024 fourth-quarter and full-year results following market close on Thursday.Doximity reported fiscal Q4 revenue of $118.1 million, a 6% year-over-year increase. This topped the consensus revenue estimate of roughly $116.5 million.The company posted fiscal Q4 earnings of $40.6 million, or $0.20 per share, based on generally accepted accounting principles (GAAP). Non-GAAP earnings came in at $51 million, or $0.25 per share -- well above the average analysts' estimate of $0.20 per share. Continue reading Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool Zum vollständigen Artikel