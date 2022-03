Why Doximity Stock Jumped 35% in February

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

Shares of health professional social media network Doximity (NYSE: DOCS) gained 35% in February, according to data provided by S&P Global Market Intelligence. Investors were impressed with its third-quarter earnings report, sending the stock higher.Doximity operates a platform for doctors and other health professionals to connect and for hospitals to effectively coordinate patient care. Its digital platform services the medical community with a curated news feed and it provides technical features to easily organize workers' schedules and coordinate patient healthcare across a multidisciplinary team. It also offers telemedicine options. Eighty percent of doctors are on the platform, and other health professionals, such as nurses and physicians assistants, have a large and growing presence as well.