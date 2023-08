Why Doximity Stock Plunged 29% This Week

Shares of Doximity (NYSE: DOCS) fell 29.4% this week, according to data from S&P Global Market Intelligence, after the healthcare-centric online networking specialist's solid fiscal results for the first quarter of 2024, ended June 30, were overshadowed by planned layoffs and disappointing forward guidance.Doximity stock was down nearly 23% on Wednesday alone, after the company said second-quarter revenue climbed 20% year over year, to $108.5 million. That translated to GAAP net income of $28.4 million, or $0.13 per share, and adjusted (non-GAAP) net income of $40.6 million, or $0.19 per share. Analysts, on average, were looking for lower adjusted net income of $0.15 per share on revenue of $107 million.Doximity seemed to be enjoying some operating leverage as it scales as well, seeing adjusted EBITDA climb 39% year over year, to $46.6 million. Adjusted EBITDA margin was 42.9%, expanding from 37% in the same year-ago period. The company also generated healthy cash flows during the quarter, with operating cash flow rising 28% to $57.2 million, and free cash flow growing 31% to $55.6 million.Continue reading Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool Zum vollständigen Artikel