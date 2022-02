Why Doximity Stock Soared Today

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

Shares of Doximity (NYSE: DOCS) leaped 24% on Wednesday after the networking platform for medical professionals announced strong third-quarter growth metrics. Doximity's revenue surged 67% year over year to $97.9 million in its fiscal 2022 third quarter, which ended on Dec. 31.Pharmaceutical companies and other healthcare providers are ramping up their advertising spend on Doximity's network. "We had a strong Q3 led by our existing clients as our net revenue retention rate hit 171%," CEO Jeff Tangney said in a press release. Essentially, that means Doximity's customers spent 71% more than they did in the prior-year period. Continue reading