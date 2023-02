Why Doximity Stock Was a Winner This Week

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

The reviews for healthcare tech solutions provider Doximity's (NYSE: DOCS) latest quarterly report came in this week in the form of analysts' price target adjustments.Some of these targets were raised and some were lowered, but ultimately, prognosticators who follow the company remained bullish about its prospects. Over the course of the week, according to data compiled by S&P Global Market Intelligence, Doximity's share price rose 6.5%.Doximity, which operates a cloud-based healthcare industry networking platform, reported its fiscal 2023 third-quarter results after market hours on Feb. 8. For the period, which ended Dec. 31, it trounced analysts' expectations and reported other encouraging developments, such as a sky-high net revenue retention rate of 127% for its major clients. Investors unsurprisingly bid the share price up in response. Continue reading