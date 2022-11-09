|
09.11.2022 20:03:37
Why DraftKings Shares Are Down More Than 7% on Wednesday
DraftKings (NASDAQ: DKNG) stock is down 7.5% as of 1:28 p.m. ET Wednesday in response to troubling election results in California. The state rejected proposals that would expand mobile and in-person sports betting.Legalized sports betting has been touted as a growth market ever since the U.S. Supreme Court struck down a ban of the business in 2018. But, perhaps the opportunity isn't quite as strong as initially suggested.That's the takeaway from Tuesday's voting in California, anyway. Proposition 26 asked the state's voters if they wanted to add sports betting offerings in casinos and at horse racing tracks, while proposition 27 queried voters if they'd like to legalize online and mobile sports wagering within the state. A little more than 70% of voters voted against proposition 26, and over 80% of them rejecting proposition 27.Continue reading
Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"
