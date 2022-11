Why DraftKings Stock Gained Ground This Morning

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

Shares of DraftKings (NASDAQ: DKNG) climbed sharply higher on Friday, surging as much as 6.3% early in the session. As of 11:17 a.m. ET, the stock was trading up 3.2%.The catalyst that sent the online betting and fantasy sports company higher was some positive coverage by a Wall Street analyst and news it would launch in a new state in the coming week.Piper Sandler analyst Matt Farrell initiated coverage of the stock with an overweight (buy) rating and $21 price target, which represents potential upside for investors of roughly 41% compared with Thursday's closing price. Continue reading