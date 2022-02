Why DraftKings Stock Jumped Today

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

Shares of DraftKings (NASDAQ: DKNG) climbed 5.6% on Wednesday after a rival sportsbook operator said it would pull back on ad spending.With its losses mounting, Caesars Entertainment (NASDAQ: CZR) plans to dial back its marketing investments in an attempt to improve its flagging profitability. Caesars spent heavily to expand into newly legalized sports betting markets. But after obtaining a significant share of the U.S. sports gambling market faster than it expected, the casino giant will rein in its customer-acquisition efforts.Continue reading