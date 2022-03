Why DraftKings Stock Jumped Today

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

Shares of DraftKings (NASDAQ: DKNG) popped 13.6% on Wednesday after the daily fantasy sports contest and sports betting company announced a larger move into non-fungible tokens (NFTs). DraftKings debuted the Primetime NFT Series ahead of the college basketball national tournament. It represents the company's first fully in-house launch of collectible NFTs, which represent ownership of digital assets.Image source: Getty Images.Continue reading