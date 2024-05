Why DraftKings Stock Just Crashed 13.5%

Shares of online sports gambling website DraftKings (NASDAQ: DKNG) got decked on Tuesday, falling 13.5% through 11:50 a.m. ET. The Wall Street Journal reported that Illinois legislators have approved their 2025 budget, including a provision that would more than double taxes on sports betting operators.Citing multiple analyst reports, TheFly.com estimates that the new law, if signed by the governor, will raise DraftKings ' Illinois tax rate from 15% to 36% or 37%. It's not 100% clear how bad this news is for DraftKings, which paid only $10.2 million in income tax last year, according to data from S&P Global Market Intelligence. Even that sum is surprising, though, because the company reported an operating loss of $786 million last year. So you wouldn't ordinarily expect it to have paid any income tax at all.Continue reading Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool Zum vollständigen Artikel