05.11.2022 00:27:12
Why DraftKings Stock Plunged Today
Shares of DraftKings (NASDAQ: DKNG) plummeted 28% on Friday after the daily fantasy sports and gaming leader said its pace of expansion could decelerate markedly in the year ahead.DraftKings' revenue soared 136% year over year to $502 million. The rollout of the company's Sportsbook and iGaming products in newly legalized markets helped to fuel the gains.DraftKings' monthly unique paying users increased to 1.6 million, up 22% from the prior-year period. Yet that was below Wall Street's estimates, which called for two million payers. It was also a marked deceleration from the 30% paying user growth DraftKings experienced in the second quarter.Continue reading
