Why DraftKings Stock Was a Good Bet This Week

There's nothing like the close of a long-simmering acquisition for the health of a stock. So it was this week with online sports betting specialist DraftKings (NASDAQ: DKNG), whose share price was up by nearly 6% week to date as of Thursday night, according to S&P Global Market Intelligence. That was due in no small part to the patient company's absorption of a big new asset.On Thursday, DraftKings announced -- likely with plenty of relief -- that its acquisition of peer Golden Nugget Online Gaming (GNOG) had been completed. That deal was agreed last August between DraftKings and GNOG's former owner Fertitta Entertainment; it's an all-stock transaction valued at nearly $1.6 billion.Image source: Getty Images.