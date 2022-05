Why Draftkings Stock Was Down Again Today

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

Shares of Draftkings (NASDAQ: DKNG) were trading down 3% as of 1:02 p.m. ET on Tuesday. Although there was no company-specific news to explain the fall, unprofitable companies continue to get hammered in this bear market. Draftking's net loss widened in the first quarter to $467 million. Given that stock direction follows earnings over the long term, the lack of profitability might continue to weigh on the stock price in the near term.Continue reading