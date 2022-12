Why Dragonfly Energy Stock Jumped 55.8% This Week and Then Crashed

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

You may not have heard of Dragonfly Energy Holdings (NASDAQ: DFLI), but the markets got into a tizzy over this stock this week. The industrials stock skyrocketed earlier in the week and rallied a whopping 55.8% at its highest point in trading, according to data provided by S&P Global Market Intelligence. It cooled down even faster, though, and is trading down 32% for the week as of 11 a.m. ET Friday.What does this company do, and why is its stock getting so wild?Dragonfly is a manufacturer of deep-cycle storage lithium-ion batteries. Now, while most lithium battery makers are targeting the hot electric vehicle (EV) industry, Dragonfly's aim is to replace lead-acid batteries primarily in recreational vehicles, marine vessels, and off-grid power installations. Its focus on sectors other than EVs, perhaps, partly explains why this stock is barely known.