Why Drivers Are Recommended to Invest in Comprehensive Car Insurance?

Comprehensive car insurance is one of the most popular coverage options in the US. auto insurance industry. The reasons for that are the benefits and the multiple scenarios where this policy is useful. Also, drivers of leased or financed cars are often required to obtain this insurance. Usually, comprehensive car insurance will reimburse policyholders that had their vehicles damaged in events that were related to collisions.

Comprehensive insurance is useful in the following situations:



Stolen car. Almost 800,000 vehicles are stolen each year in the US. Only 40% of those vehicles are recovered. Drivers that got their cars stolen can be reimbursed if they have comprehensive insurance. However, the insurers will not reimburse the price of a brand-new vehicle, but the market value of the stolen vehicle at the time of the incident.

Damage caused by weather. In recent years the number of extreme weather events has increased al lot. Hurricanes, tornadoes, avalanches, hailstorms, or lightings can easily damage vehicles and in some cases destroy them.

Animal collision. It's not uncommon for drivers to hit large animals. Cracked windshields, dented hoods or rooftops are to be expected when hitting a moose, horse, or deer.

Fire damage. Roadside fires can be very destructive for a car, and in some cases, the damaged vehicles are totaled.

Vandalism and riots. Drivers living in large cities know that acts of vandalism can be very common. Smashed windshields, deflated tires, paint scratches are covered by comprehensive insurance. Also, the insurers will reimburse the market value of a vehicle that got totaled in a protest that degenerated into a riot.

