Why Drivers Should Keep The Same Car Insurance Company?

Commercials that encourage policyholders to switch their insurance carrier, can be seen everywhere. Many drivers are tempted by the possibility of obtaining lower insurance rates and they consider to make the switch. However, this is not the case for all drivers. Before switching carriers, policyholders should carefully analyze what they will gain and what they will lose.

The main reasons to stay with the same carrier, are the following:



Obtain renewal discounts. Policyholders should ask about this discount. Insurance companies offer small discounts for drivers that stayed loyal to them for a number of years.

Safe driver discount. Insurance companies wish to keep safe drivers as their customers, as long as possible, since they tend to be cheaper to insure. Many insurance companies offer safe drivers discounts to those customers that remain accident-free for a number of years. If they switch to a new insurance provider, drivers will have to wait for several years before being eligible for a safe driver discount.

Advantageous bundling policies. Bundling policies are pretty common. Many policyholders bundle their car insurance with the homeowner's insurance. If the current insurance provider offers a great discount on the bundled policy, drivers should think twice before switching carriers.

Accident forgiveness. Some insurance companies offer an option called accident forgiveness to safe drivers. Accident forgiveness will prevent the premiums paid by a driver to increase, after the first time they are involved in an accident. To earn accident forgiveness, drivers will have to drive safely for several years.

