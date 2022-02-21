|
21.02.2022 14:00:00
Why Dropbox Is a No Brainer Value Stock
Growth and technology stocks have struggled in the last few months. Many stocks are down 25% or more from their previous highs, which can be tough for investors to stomach. However, with depressed stock prices come incredible buying opportunities for investors with a long-term time horizon. File sharing and workflow platform Dropbox (NASDAQ: DBX) is no exception with its stock down over 25% in the past six months.The company just reported its fourth-quarter and full-year 2021 earnings results, and management also offered financial guidance for the current year. The Feb. 17 report was solid, and management's plan for growth and returning cash to shareholders makes the stock even more attractive with the share price so depressed. Here's why Dropbox is a no-brainer value stock to buy right now. Image source: Getty Images.Continue reading
