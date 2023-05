Why Ducommun Stock Is Falling Today

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

Aerospace component manufacturer Ducommun (NYSE: DCO) is raising cash to pay down its debt, but the offering came at a significant discount to the company's share price. Investors are now sending the stock down toward that level, chopping about 16% off of Ducommun's shares as of 1 p.m. ET.Ducommun is a manufacturer of complex components for customers in the aerospace, defense, and industrial markets. It can be a commoditized business at times, and scale matters. Ducommun, like many of its peers, uses mergers and acquisitions to add to its scale, and earlier this month completed a purchase of BLR Aerospace.Now the company is looking to pay down the debt it took on to buy BLR. Late Monday, Ducommun announced a 2 million share secondary offering to raise cash to repay what it took out of its revolving credit facility to finance the acquisition.