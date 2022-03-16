|
16.03.2022 12:25:00
Why Duke Realty Is a Long-Term Market Beater
Duke Realty Corp. (NYSE: DRE) has been around since 1972 and since going public in 1993 it has produced an enviable total return for shareholders. And it looks like this could be a long-term market beater in the future.The Indianapolis-based company is a real estate investment trust (REIT) with a growing portfolio of 545 facilities containing 162-million square feet of space in 19 key logistics markets across the country. Its tenant list is headed up by Amazon, Home Depot, Wayfair, UPS, Target, and the federal government.Image source: Getty Images.Continue reading
