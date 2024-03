Why Duolingo Stock Is Soaring Today

Shares of Duolingo (NASDAQ: DUOL) are posting enormous gains today. The leading language-learning expert published stellar fourth-quarter results after Wednesday's closing bell, driving stock prices as much as 23.1% higher the next morning. It cooled down to a still impressive 16% gain by 1 p.m. ET.Duolingo's fourth-quarter revenue rose 45% year over year, landing at $151 million. The bottom line swung from a $0.35 net loss per share to earnings of $0.26 per share. Your average analyst would have settled for earnings of roughly $0.17 per share on top-line sales near $148 million.Furthermore, Duolingo's daily active users (DAUs) jumped 65% higher to 26.9 million names while the monthly active users (MAUs) increased 46% to 88.4 million.Continue reading Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool Zum vollständigen Artikel