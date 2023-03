Why Duolingo Stock Skyrocketed This Past Week

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

Shares of Duolingo (NASDAQ: DUOL) climbed 37% over the past week, according to data from S&P Global Market Intelligence. Investors applauded the mobile learning leader's rapid subscriber and revenue growth.More people are using Duolingo's mobile app more often. The company's monthly active users jumped 43% year over year to 60.7 million in the fourth quarter, while its daily active users surged 62% to 16.3 million."Our user growth was strong in every region of the world," CEO Luis von Ahn said during a conference call with analysts. "We also have users of nearly all ages, of all socioeconomic statuses, and who have a variety of motivations to learn, including work, school, and travel."Continue reading